Man arrested for hit-and-run incident, stolen vehicle in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A stolen vehicle has been located by the Portales Police Dept. after the driver of the stolen vehicle was seen driving in a dangerous manner on Tuesday, July 27, according to the City of Portales.

At around 4:52 p.m., the Portales Police Dept. responded to a vehicle that was observed committing numerous high speed traffic violations and had been in at least one hit-and-run incident before officers engaged in a pursuit with the subject, the city said.

Noel Bustamante,19, was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle who crashed into a power pole at the intersection of 4th and Abilene Street in Portales, according to the city. Bustamante fled the scene of the crash and was arrested by officers quickly after.

The City of Portales said that Bustamante caused damage to at least one other vehicle during the pursuit and was later booked into the Roosevelt County Detention center on charges of: