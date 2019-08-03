Man arrested after chase in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is in custody after police say he led them on a chase in Clovis.

It happened around 7:32 p.m. on August 1.

Clovis Police said they got multiple calls reporting shots fired and a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Pinon St. They said the callers reported a man armed with a shotgun was standing in the road and had been picked up by a gold-colored SUV.

Officers said they found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. That is when police said two people ran from the vehicle a third person fled in the SUV.

Officer deployed tire deflation tools in the area of Grand Ave. and Thornton St. and flatten the SUV’s front tire. The chase continued to the 2100 block of Grand Ave., where officials said the driver got out of the SUV while it was still moving. The SUV crashed into other vehicles at an apartment.

The driver, Bryson Campos, 26, was chased through the apartment complex and caught. He was taken into custody for outstanding arrest warrants for Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer.

A search warrant was obtained for the SUV. Officers said they found a sawed-off shotgun.

Campos was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer, and multiple traffic infractions. He is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Clovis Police did not release say if the other two people who fled the SUV were found, arrested, or charged.