Man accused of murder in woman’s death; young son missing

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities have issued an arrest warrant accusing a Roswell man of first-degree murder in the death of the mother of their now-missing young son.

Roswell police say 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira is sought in the homicide of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez.

She was found dead Tuesday at her home and police say the boy is believed to be with Rico-Ruvira and possibly headed to Mexico.

New Mexico State Police officers say the boy is missing and believed to be in danger.

Authorities say the pair are believed to be traveling in a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV turquoise New Mexico license plate MNF231.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Roswell Police Department or call 911.