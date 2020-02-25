Man accused of impersonating officers in Arizona, New Mexico

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A man sought in New Mexico where he is charged with impersonating a peace officer is now accused of the same crime in Arizona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Aaron Wells of Crown King was arrested Friday on charges accusing him of telling people he was an undercover federal agent and of being a felon unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

The office says Wells also was sought on felony warrants in New Mexico. Records there indicate Wells is sought in Magistrate Court in Aztec on charges of impersonating a peace officer and fraud.

Wells remains jailed in Arizona and court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on the allegations. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss