Man accused of impersonating officers in Arizona, New Mexico

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A man sought in New Mexico where he is charged with impersonating a peace officer is now accused of the same crime in Arizona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Aaron Wells of Crown King was arrested Friday on charges accusing him of telling people he was an undercover federal agent and of being a felon unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

The office says Wells also was sought on felony warrants in New Mexico. Records there indicate Wells is sought in Magistrate Court in Aztec on charges of impersonating a peace officer and fraud.

Wells remains jailed in Arizona and court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.