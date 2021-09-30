Luna Community College and Mesalands Community College announce interest in Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two more New Mexico colleges have announced an interest in joining the Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services, or CHESS.

Luna Community College in Las Vegas, N.M., and Mesalands Community College, in Tucumcari, is exploring the option of joining the nonprofit organization said CHESS.

“We are always seeking ways to provide our students opportunities to achieve and succeed,” said

Edward Martinez, Ph.D., president of Luna. “As we move forward doing our internal homework, we will

learn more about our ability to be a part of this innovative project led by CHESS.”

“Our students are sometimes hindered in completing their degrees on time due to our rural location,”

said Gregory T. Busch, Ed.D., president of Mesalands. “I’m hoping that as we look at auditing our

capabilities, we discover we are indeed ready to join CHESS and expand opportunities for our students

and our community.”

CHESS was formed earlier this year by the president of five New Mexico colleges – Central New Mexico

Community College, Clovis Community College, Northern New Mexico College, San Juan College, and

Santa Fe Community College.

“The presidents of CHESS have formed a coalition of like-minded colleges who want to strengthen the

collaboration and coordination among higher education institutions and together implement creative

solutions,” said Kathy Ulibarri, chief executive officer. “Expanding our membership to partner with Luna

and Mesalands is a natural and positive result of the vision we have to better serve students and

improve our operations. We look forward to welcoming them when they’re ready.”