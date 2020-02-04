Lujan outraising all foes in open Senate race in New Mexico

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., center, speaks as House Democrats hold a news conference in Washington. Lujan is outpacing all of his GOP opponents in the money race for an open Senate seat in New Mexico at the end of 2019, federal records show. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Records show Democratic Rep. U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan is outpacing all of his GOP opponents in the fundraising race for an open Senate seat in New Mexico.

Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission showed that the Santa Fe Democrat raised $974,000 in the last three months of 2019.

That’s more than all of his potential Republican opponents and his Democratic challenger combined.

Gavin Clarkson, a former Bureau of Indian Affairs officials under President Donald Trump, led all Republicans in fundraising during the same period.

He pulled in $249,000 during the last three months in 2019 and reported only having $134,000 in cash.