Luján keeps money edge in open US Senate race in New Mexico

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., center, speaks as House Democrats hold a news conference in Washington. Lujan is outpacing all of his GOP opponents in the money race for an open Senate seat in New Mexico at the end of 2019, federal records show. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján continues to hold a comfortable fundraising edge over his GOP opponents in a race for open Senate seat in New Mexico.

Federal election records show the Santa Fe Democrat raised more than $1 million in contributions during the first three months of 2020.

That’s more than all of his potential Republican opponents combined.

Records also show that Lujan had a healthy $2.5 million cash-on-hand going into April.

Meanwhile, former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti led the money race among Republicans during the same period, records show.

His campaign reported around $650,000 in contributions.