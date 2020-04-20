Luján keeps money edge in open US Senate race in New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján continues to hold a comfortable fundraising edge over his GOP opponents in a race for open Senate seat in New Mexico.
Federal election records show the Santa Fe Democrat raised more than $1 million in contributions during the first three months of 2020.
That’s more than all of his potential Republican opponents combined.
Records also show that Lujan had a healthy $2.5 million cash-on-hand going into April.
Meanwhile, former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti led the money race among Republicans during the same period, records show.
His campaign reported around $650,000 in contributions.