Luján announces 2020 Congressional App Challenge to promote STEM education

File – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives at the Capitol in Washington. New Mexico’s secretary of state says she won’t pursue the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, clearing a path for Rep. Ben Ray Luján as the party’s candidate in 2020. Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, announced in an email the end of her campaign and endorsed Luján’s campaign to succeed retiring two-term Sen. Tom Udall. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Nambé, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico students have the opportunity to participate in a 2020 Congressional app challenge.

Congressman Ben Ray Luján, announced the Launch of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge recently to promote STEM involvement for New Mexico students.

Congressman Luján said, “I am proud to host the Congressional App Challenge each year to promote STEM education among students across New Mexico’s Third Congressional District. This challenge presents an exciting opportunity for students to showcase their talent and promote collaboration among participants – even at a time when they may be working apart. I encourage all interested students to apply, and I look forward to reviewing the creative concepts that students create.”

The challenge is open to middle and high school students in New Mexico’s Third Congressional District. Students in the challenge will create their own computer applications.

Winning students will be recognized by their Member of Congress, and the computer apps are eligible to be featured in the U.S. Capitol Building and online.

Those interested in entering the challenge are asked to apply by Monday, October 19, at 10 a.m.

The competition will accept applications written in any programming language for any platform, and students are encouraged to participate regardless of their coding experience.

There is more information about the Congressional App Challenge, on the Congressional App Challenge website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: