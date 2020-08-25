Los Alamos newspaper to call it quits after decades in print

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The newspaper that has served the northern New Mexico community of Los Alamos for nearly six decades will publish its last edition on Sunday.

The Los Alamos Monitor announced on its webpage that the decision was shared with staff Friday by officials with Landmark Community Newspapers.

The company has owned the paper since 1979.

Landmark President Mike Abernathy said the staff has worked hard to produce a quality newspaper but that their efforts weren’t enough to overcome economic challenges that have worsened in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Down from a peak of more than 25 workers, the Monitor employs four people.