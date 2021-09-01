Longtime Clovis Economic Development Director dies from COVID-19 complications

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Chase Gentry, the city’s economic development director, died earlier this week from COVID-19 complications.

According to a news release sent out by the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce, Ernie Kos, the executive director of the chamber, said Gentry was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and died Tuesday. This comes after Gentry spent two decades leading the Clovis Industrial Development Corporation.

“Chase has dedicated the past 30 years of his life to our community and the economic prosperity of eastern New Mexico and his passing is an enormous loss for our community,” Kos said in the release.

Officials state that more details regarding a memorial service for Gentry will be announced.