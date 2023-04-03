Update (12:41 p.m.)

Officials with the Logan Police Department said the 14-year-old has been located and is safe.

Original Story:

LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Logan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old who they are describing as a “missing runaway.”

According to a post on the Logan Police Department’s Facebook page, the department is searching for a 14-year-old. She is described as being 5’ 0” tall, weighing 85 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials said in the post that she was last seen around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, leaving her home in the 300 block of N. Fourth St, with her possible destination being unknown. Officials said she was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey, or light purple, jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the department at 575-487-2856 or call 911.