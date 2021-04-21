Logan Municipal Schools reopening for Pre-k through 8th grade April 26

LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Logan Municipal Schools announced pre-k through 8th grade students will resume in-person learning on Monday, April 26.

LMS said said since April 15, they have been communicating with various state agencies since temporarily moving to remote learning.

LMS said the COVID-19 response toolkit for public schools requires that all students and staff who are considered close contact of COVID-19 positive individual quarantine for 10 days and for most of their student and staff, that 10 day period expires on Sunday, April 25.

LMS said due to an elevated risk of an additional 14 day state-mandated shutdown at Logan High School, all high school classes, grades 9-12, will continue remote learning until May 3.

LMS said the NM Public Education Department and the NMAA have authorized their basketball teams to resume practicing and competing on Monday, April 26, high school athletes may report to campus no earlier than 2:45 p.m. from April 26-29.

LMS said mask wearing and social distancing requirements will continue to be enforced on campus at all times, and students or staff who test positive for COVID-19, experience COVID symptoms, or who live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are not to return to campus and alert the school office immediately.