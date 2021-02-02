Lockwood Elementary briefly placed on Level 1 Lockdown

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the school district, “In an abundance of caution, Lockwood Elementary was placed on a Level 1 Lockdown following a report of gunshots heard in the vicinity of the campus.”
The police responded to the campus, said the report, and issued an all-clear that allowed the lockdown to be lifted.
According to the announcement, during a Level 1 Lockdown, students stay in the building for all activities, exterior doors are locked and class continues as normal.
For more information about safety procedures and terminology, please visit: http://www.clovis-schools.org/school_safety.html
