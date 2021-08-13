WATCH: Special Meeting of Board of Education for Clovis Municipal Schools

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools Board of Education met on two resolutions for CMS students.

The first resolution discussed was local control, in which the Clovis district could break away from the New Mexico Public Education Department’s authority. The second resolution discussed mask mandates, in which the NMPED laid out guidelines for CMS staff, students, teachers and visitors to wear face coverings.

A motion passed on the item of local control, however, a motion on the second resolution of mask mandates failed due to lack of motion by any of the board members.