Limited indoor dining to resume for New Mexico restaurants

A maintenance worker power-washes the state seal at an entrance of the capitol building on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The building has been closed to the public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Legislative meetings and gubernatorial addresses are broadcast online. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to relax some public health mandates and she is citing recent progress in slowing the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor said Wednesday that limited indoor dining at food and drink establishments will be allowed.

And capacity at houses of worship will be increased from 25% to 40% starting Saturday.

State health officials say average daily coronavirus case totals have declined recently.

They also say that virus testing capacity is meeting targets and that the virus’ spread rate statewide is below the target.

New Mexico has reported 24,535 confirmed infection cases and 750 deaths.