Liberal groups start effort to target ‘corporate’ Democrats

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A coalition of liberal groups has begun a campaign to target critical moderate New Mexico Senate Democrats who have blocked some liberal proposals.

The coalition calling itself the No Corporate Democrats community coalition said Monday it will work to unseat five Senate Democrats they say oppose more spending on early childhood education.

The senators have stopped proposals aimed at dipping into the state’s largest permanent fund to pay for the expansion of early childhood programs.

The five Democrats also voted against an unsuccessful abortion rights measure in 2019.

The bill would have repealed a 1969 anti-abortion law.