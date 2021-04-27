Level 1 Lockdown initiated at Marshall Middle School in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Level 1 Lockdown was initiated at Marshall Middle School in Clovis this afternoon.

Clovis Police said they are investigating threatening comments made by a student to a district staff member.

The student was not present on campus at the time of the lockdown said Clovis Municipal Schools.

CMS said during a Level 1 Lockdown students stay in the building, exterior doors are locked, and class continues as normal.

Lockdown was lifted once police made contact with the student.

