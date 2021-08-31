‘Level 1 Lockdown’ at James Bickley Elementary School lifted after police investigation

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Clovis Municipal Schools announced that James Bickley Elementary School was been put into “Level 1 Lockdown” after an incident in the front office area.

According to the school district, the lockdown followed “comments made by an individual who wandered into the front office area.”

Police advised school officials that they made contact with the individual, and removed them from campus.

What happens during a Level 1 Lockdown? According to the schools:

Students stay inside the building for all activities

Exterior doors are locked

Classes continue as normal

More safety procedures from the Clovis Municipal Schools can be viewed here.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.