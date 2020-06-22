Legislature sends solvency plan to New Mexico governor

Democratic State Sen. Mary Kay Papen, of Doña Ana County, speaks during a meeting of the state Senate Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. State legislators convened for a special session to redo the budget following the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Legislature has approved a bill to ensure adequate voting locations in Native American communities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

The state House on Saturday approved the bill that gives Indigenous nations and pueblos final say before a local polling place can be closed or consolidated.

The voting initiative also aims to make absentee balloting more reliable by extending mailing deadlines and using postal bar codes to track ballots.

Some polls were closed for the state’s June 2 primary election because tribal communities shut borders to visitors.

The bill needs Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s signature to become law.