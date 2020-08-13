Legislature probes pandemic spending amid partisan clashes

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 in New Mexico iin Santa Fe, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Leading legislators moved forward Wednesday with an examination of at least $30 million in emergency spending authorized by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham without legislative approval in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A panel of lawmakers authorized contract attorneys to continue efforts to confirm details about sources and destinations of the emergency spending, as lawmakers openly clashed about whether the governor had overstepped her authority and acted appropriately.

Republican lawmakers say Lujan Grisham infringed on the Legislature’s authority over state spending by signing massive emergency spending orders.

Democratic House speaker Brian Egolf accused Republicans of trying to score partisan political points in during an election season.