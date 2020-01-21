Legislature considers tuition-free college, legalizing pot

FILE – In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Korbin Osborn, left, works as a cannabis adviser at a medical marijuana dispensary in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee,File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, fund tuition-free college and shore up pensions for state and local government workers are top priorities as the New Mexico Legislature convenes.

The 30-day session convenes on Tuesday. The entire Democratic-led Legislature is up for election this year as debate ensues on issues of restricting gun access, teacher pay and new criminal penalties for acts of domestic terrorism.

State government is flush with income linked to record breaking oil production in the southeast corner of the state.