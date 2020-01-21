Legislature considers tuition-free college, legalizing pot

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, fund tuition-free college and shore up pensions for state and local government workers are top priorities as the New Mexico Legislature convenes.
The 30-day session convenes on Tuesday. The entire Democratic-led Legislature is up for election this year as debate ensues on issues of restricting gun access, teacher pay and new criminal penalties for acts of domestic terrorism.
State government is flush with income linked to record breaking oil production in the southeast corner of the state.