Legislature considers legal marijuana, tuition-free college

Clerks prepare the state Senate chamber in New Mexico for the arrival of legislators in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she'll consider red-flag gun legislation, proposals to legalize recreational marijuana and new incentives for localized renewable energy installations. Spending increases are being sought for K-12 education, early childhood programs, tuition-free college and more amid a state budget surplus.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers will push plans to legalize marijuana, underwrite tuition-free college and improve a beleaguered public education system during a 30-day legislative session that begins Tuesday.

Political battle lines are forming on issues ranging from teacher pay increases to a proposed red-flag law that would allow police or relatives to ask a court to temporarily take away guns from people who might hurt themselves or others.

New Mexico state government is forecasting an $800 million surplus for the coming fiscal year.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and allied majorities in the state House and Senate are suggesting a new round of spending increases for public education.