Legislature approves reforms involving state settlements

FILE – In a Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015 file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez participates in a panel discussion during the Republican Governors Association annual conference in Las Vegas. State and local prosecutors are reviewing the results of a special audit about secretive financial settlements under the past administration of Martinez that were used to resolve human rights complaints and other legal claims against public officials.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is moving toward easing restrictions on the release of information on financial settlements involving state officials and payouts to whistleblowers.

A bill was on its way to the governor’s desk Monday that would eliminate a 180-day waiting period for the disclosure of financial agreements to resolve a variety of complaints against state officials.

Final legislative approval came with a unanimous vote of the House on Sunday evening.

The legislation came in response to financial settlements approved during the administration of former Gov. Susana Martinez, including a series of payouts that were sealed until the two-term Republican left office at the end of 2018.

