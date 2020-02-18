Legislature approves reforms involving state settlements

FILE – In a Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015 file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez participates in a panel discussion during the Republican Governors Association annual conference in Las Vegas. State and local prosecutors are reviewing the results of a special audit about secretive financial settlements under the past administration of Martinez that were used to resolve human rights complaints and other legal claims against public officials. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is moving toward easing restrictions on the release of information on financial settlements involving state officials and payouts to whistleblowers.

A bill was on its way to the governor’s desk Monday that would eliminate a 180-day waiting period for the disclosure of financial agreements to resolve a variety of complaints against state officials.

Final legislative approval came with a unanimous vote of the House on Sunday evening.

The legislation came in response to financial settlements approved during the administration of former Gov. Susana Martinez, including a series of payouts that were sealed until the two-term Republican left office at the end of 2018.