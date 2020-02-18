Legislature approves reforms involving state settlements

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is moving toward easing restrictions on the release of information on financial settlements involving state officials and payouts to whistleblowers.
A bill was on its way to the governor’s desk Monday that would eliminate a 180-day waiting period for the disclosure of financial agreements to resolve a variety of complaints against state officials.
Final legislative approval came with a unanimous vote of the House on Sunday evening.
The legislation came in response to financial settlements approved during the administration of former Gov. Susana Martinez, including a series of payouts that were sealed until the two-term Republican left office at the end of 2018.