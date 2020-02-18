Legislators seek enforcement of age limits on tobacco sales

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state legislators are embracing a proposal for more strenuous enforcement of new federal restrictions on retail tobacco sales to youths amid rising rates of vaping among children and young adults.
The federal government late last year changed the minimum age from 18 to 21 nationwide for purchasing tobacco products, including vaping cartridges and e-cigarettes.
A Senate bill that would license retail tobacco vendors and apply administrative sanctions against prohibited sales to youths under age 21 advanced toward a decisive House floor vote, with the endorsement Monday by a House panel on health policy.