Legislative races take shape in state as candidates register

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Candidates have registered to run for state House and Senate positions in New Mexico’s Democrat-dominated Legislature as at least seven lawmakers leave open seats.

Several moderate Democrats include Senate President Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces are confronting primary challenges by progressives within their party, as Republicans plot a comeback after losing several seats House seats.

The Democratic Party in 2018 expanded its House majority to a 46-24 advantage, while flipping the governor’s office and consolidating control over New Mexico’s congressional delegation and every statewide office outside the judiciary.

Multiple candidates are seeking to defeat a Democratic state senator recently convicted of drunken driving.