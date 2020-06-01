Legendary DJs use shows to ease virus exile among Latinos

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2009, file photo, radio host Jose Masso introduces a song during the bilingual “Con Salsa!” radio show on WBUR 90.9 FM in Boston. Masso, 69, and Califoria Dj Art Laboe, 94, are using their shows that are popular among Latinos to help bridge the isolation felt with the novel coronavirus and anxieties around national unrest. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds,File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Two legendary DJs are using their shows that are popular among Latinos to help bridge the isolation felt with the coronavirus and anxieties around national unrest.

Art Laboe of Southern California and José Massó in Boston allow listeners to send dedications and messages to family across the country and in prison amid the separation caused by COVID-19.

The 94-old-year Laboe is staying insulated in his Palm Springs, California home while still hosting his syndicated oldies show where loved ones of inmates call and dedicate songs.

The 69-year-old Massó and hosted of WBUR’s “Con Salsa” ilive-streams a version of his show on Facebook and is asking fans across the globe to communicate with each other.