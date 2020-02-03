Legacy of New Mexico prison riot costs still linger today

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 1980 file photo Guards at the New Mexico State Penitentiary work to clean up cell block six at the prison in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Forty years after inmates seized control of the New Mexico State Penitentiary, the costs related to the uprising are still being tallied. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski,File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Forty years after inmates seized control of the New Mexico State Penitentiary, the costs related to the uprising are still being tallied.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the cost _ in money and how lives were changed forever _ continues to this day.

On Feb. 2, 1980, New Mexico residents and people across the country woke that Saturday morning to the news that inmates had seized the state penitentiary south of Santa Fe and were holding 12 corrections officers hostage.

The cleanup effort and costs were staggering as legislators scrambled to approve a $38 million emergency appropriation.

Hundreds of prisoners were shipped out of state.