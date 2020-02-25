Leaders: 2020 forecast is rosy for border trade with Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — Border trade leaders are expressing optimism for the 2020 trade forecast with Mexico especially at the busy Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that’s because port officials, which have long lacked the ability to process hazardous materials, expect that to change by the end of 2020.

Adding a hazmat containment site could increase the port’s volume of traffic by 20 percent _ from 600 trucks per day to 720.

Democratic U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico says governing the specifics of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement have been ironed out and the parties can move forward with a degree of certainty on border trade.