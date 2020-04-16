Leader of armed border group sentenced on gun charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The leader of an armed group that detained immigrants who were crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into southern New Mexico has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for a firearms charge.

Larry Mitchell Hopkins was sentenced Wednesday, after previously pleading guilty in January to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hopkins was arrested last April in Sunland Park, New Mexico, near the border where his group was stopping migrants and ordering them to wait as they alerted Border Patrol.

He acknowledged possessing nine guns and ammunition.