Lawyer: Archdiocese moved assets before bankruptcy filing

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, Archbishop John C. Wester, head of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, tells reporters the diocese will be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection next week as clergy sex abuse claims have depleted its reserves. An attorney said Monday, March 10, 2020, he is considering challenging the Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s movement of assets before it filed for bankruptcy amid allegations of clergy abuse. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A lawyer says a creditors committee of clergy abuse survivors believes the Archdiocese of Santa Fe moved assets to hinder creditors before it filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that attorney James Stang told a federal judge Monday that the committee may seek standing in the case to challenge the movement of assets.

Parties in the Chapter 11 case were in court Monday updating a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge on the status of mediation.

Ford Elsaesser, an attorney representing the archdiocese, says good faith mediation continues and he was hopeful litigation involving church assets could be avoided.