Lawsuit targets fines as New Mexico virus cases near 6,500

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are reporting 163 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths.

The Health Department on Thursday said the statewide total of infections is nearing 6,500 while the death toll stands at 294.

The latest cases include 19 infections among state inmates who are being held at a lockup in Otero County, bringing the total there to 40.

Dozens of federal inmates and immigration detainees also are infected. State officials say progress has been made due to public health orders that have been in effect since March, but some business owners have filed a legal challenge over fines that have stemmed from the restrictions.