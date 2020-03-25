Lawsuit: Police bullet at New Mexico school harmed student

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — The family of a boy is suing a police officer who mistakenly fired his weapon inside a southern New Mexico middle school and nearly hit the student.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the family recently filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against officer Francisco Estrada and the Las Cruces Police Department.

According to court documents, the bullet came within inches of striking a 13-year-old student.

The lawsuit says the bullet came so close that the boy’s hearing was damaged.

Las Cruces police spokesman Dan Trujillo says Estrada is still with the department.

He says police couldn’t comment on pending litigation.