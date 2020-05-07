Lawsuit: New Mexico man’s body mutilated to fit into coffin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A lawsuit says a New Mexico funeral home broke the legs of the body of a tall man so he could fit into a smaller coffin.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the family of Dakota Powell has filed a lawsuit in state district court against French Funerals and Cremations for allegedly mutilating his corpse and ignoring family instructions for a Jewish burial.

Funeral home president Tom Antram says an investigation conducted by the funeral home’s insurance company found no wrongdoing.

The funeral for the 26-year-old was held in French’s chapel in August 2017.

The family seeks an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages.