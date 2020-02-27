Lawsuit: Black officer who was fired faced harassment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court documents say a black New Mexico corrections officer faced constant harassment and was eventually fired after he called in sick and was later spotted at a high school basketball game.

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque earlier this month alleged Eric Bland and another black corrections officer suffered “petty harassment.”

The harassment allegedly followed the appointment of a new supervisor at the Lea County Detention Center in August 2018.

Lea County Manager Mike Gallagher says the county does not, has not and will not engage in racial discrimination.