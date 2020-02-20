Lawmakers reach budget agreement in session’s waning hours

New Mexico

by: MORGAN LEE and RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Posted:

A staffer walks through the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda in Santa Fe, N.M., on Monday, Feb 17, 2020. State lawmakers are racing through bills before the session ends Thursday. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators forged a budget agreement Thursday that increases annual spending on government programs and school districts more than a half-billion dollars.

The spending includes new investments in early childhood education and college scholarships in a state afflicted by high rates of childhood poverty.

In the predawn hours, the state House endorsed a $7.6 billion general fund budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

It raises annual spending by $536 million, or nearly 8%. In the final hours of the session, lawmakers approved the reinstatement of a rooftop solar tax credit that expired in 2016. 

