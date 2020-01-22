Lawmakers assured review of nuclear weapons work to be open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation say they’ve been assured by U.S. officials that a review of a proposal to ramp up production of key components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal will be open and transparent.
Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan were briefed last week after the National Nuclear Security Administration announced it didn’t need to do a more expansive nationwide review of the impacts of building plutonium cores at federal installations in New Mexico and South Carolina.
Watchdogs say the site-specific review planned for Los Alamos National Laboratory will fall short of what’s needed for such a major undertaking.