Lawmakers assured review of nuclear weapons work to be open

FILE – This undated file aerial view shows the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. The agency that oversees the United States’ nuclear arsenal says it doesn’t need to do any broad environmental reviews of a proposal that calls for ramping up production of plutonium triggers at federal installations in New Mexico and South Carolina. The National Nuclear Security Administration on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, released a supplemental analysis related to the project, saying the determination was made after reviewing extensive documentation and public comments that were received last year. (The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation say they’ve been assured by U.S. officials that a review of a proposal to ramp up production of key components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal will be open and transparent.

Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan were briefed last week after the National Nuclear Security Administration announced it didn’t need to do a more expansive nationwide review of the impacts of building plutonium cores at federal installations in New Mexico and South Carolina.

Watchdogs say the site-specific review planned for Los Alamos National Laboratory will fall short of what’s needed for such a major undertaking.