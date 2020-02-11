1  of  36
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Amarillo Endospaty Center Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dalhart ISD Dimmitt ISD Dr. Amit Trehan's Clinic Dr. Srinivas Pathapati's Clinic Eastern New Mexico University Farwell ISD Follett ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Lazbuddie ISD Nazareth ISD Panhandle ISD Portales Municipal Schools Pringle-Morse ISD San Jon Municipal Schools Silverton ISD Spring Creek ISD Springlake Earth ISD Texline ISD Tucumcari Municipal Schools Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD Yarbrough Public Schools

Lawmakers advance package of criminal justice initiatives

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New Mexico state Reps. Bill Rehm, left, R-Albuquerque, and Dayan Hochman-Vigil,right, D-Albuquerque, speak Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, on the steps of the state Capitol building in favor of public safety legislation. They are co-sponsoring a bill with other Albuquerque-based lawmakers that aims to increase penalties for some felonies involving firearms, provide financial bonus for local law enforcement training in community-oriented policing and facilitate more treatment of first responders suffering from post traumatic stress. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico House has endorsed a bill that combines penalty enhancements for felonies involving firearms with helping emergency first responders manage stress and funding local law enforcement to pursue community policing strategies.

The bipartisan proposal was co-sponsored by Albuquerque-based legislators including Republican Rep. Bill Rehm and Democratic Reps. Dayan Hochman-Vigil and Marian Matthews.

New Mexico had the nation’s second-highest violent crime rate and its highest property crime rate in 2018, according to federal crime statistics released last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss