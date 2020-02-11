Lawmakers advance package of criminal justice initiatives

New Mexico state Reps. Bill Rehm, left, R-Albuquerque, and Dayan Hochman-Vigil,right, D-Albuquerque, speak Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, on the steps of the state Capitol building in favor of public safety legislation. They are co-sponsoring a bill with other Albuquerque-based lawmakers that aims to increase penalties for some felonies involving firearms, provide financial bonus for local law enforcement training in community-oriented policing and facilitate more treatment of first responders suffering from post traumatic stress. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico House has endorsed a bill that combines penalty enhancements for felonies involving firearms with helping emergency first responders manage stress and funding local law enforcement to pursue community policing strategies.

The bipartisan proposal was co-sponsored by Albuquerque-based legislators including Republican Rep. Bill Rehm and Democratic Reps. Dayan Hochman-Vigil and Marian Matthews.

New Mexico had the nation’s second-highest violent crime rate and its highest property crime rate in 2018, according to federal crime statistics released last year.