Latina New Mexico governor calls VP speculation ‘flattering’

FILE – In this April 15, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Republicans and sheriffs are asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr to look into Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s health orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. They allege the order, which has closed several small businesses, violates residents’ civil rights. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she will help make sure that racial- and ethnic-minority voters know about the potential benefits of electing Joe Biden as president.

Asked Wednesday at an online news conference whether she would accept a potential invitation to run for vice president in November, Lujan Grisham said she is completely dedicated to her job as governor but also will provide specialized support in promoting Biden’s presidential campaign among minority voters.

New Mexico has the nation’s highest proportion of Hispanic residents — many tracing their local ancestry to the era of Mexican and Spanish rule.

Native American’s make up nearly 11% of the state population.