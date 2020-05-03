Las Cruces to hold drive-thru graduation ceremonies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — High schools in New Mexico’s second largest city will conduct their graduations as drive-thru ceremonies, with graduates picking up their diplomas while in cars with family members.

Las Cruces Public Schools says processions for Class of 2020 graduates of six high schools will be scheduled May 21 and May 22 in parking lots at the Field of Dreams sports stadium.

Superintendent Karen Trujillo says the plan resulting from gatherings restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak satisfies law enforcement officials and will give the graduates “a one-of-a-kind celebration.”

