Las Cruces man gets prison term for child abuse, sex crimes

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 141 years in prison for child abuse and sexual contact involving a minor.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Juan Villalobos-Diaz was convicted at a jury trial on charges of criminal sexual penetration of a child under age 13, multiple counts of criminal sexual contact of minor and two counts of child abuse.

Villalobos-Diaz was arrested after the children who were victims reported the abuse during an interview at the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office.  

The victims say Villalobos-Diaz repeatedly sexually assaulted them and threatened the younger children if the victims didn’t comply.

A forensic interview the two younger siblings were frequently shot with a BB gun by Villalobos-Diaz, leaving markings and bruising along their legs and back. 

