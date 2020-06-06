Las Cruces council to weigh mask measure without penalties

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The Las Cruces City Council has moved to ditch a proposed mandate backed up by misdemeanor penalties and instead will consider a resolution encouraging people to wear face coverings in retail and commercial businesses to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The council on Friday tabled the proposal in favor of holding a special meeting Monday to consider the resolution.

Violations of the now-shelved proposal would been punishable by fines up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

City officials said in a statement that the council “prefers voluntary compliance over enforcement and does not want the effort to be punitive.”