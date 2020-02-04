Las Cruces council backs legalizing marijuana in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — City officials in Las Cruces have voted to support a bill legalizing recreational marijuana throughout New Mexico.

Sun-News reported that the Las Cruces City Council passed the resolution on Monday.

The mayor was the only no vote.

City officials say the vote is a show of support and does not mandate policy.

City officials say the bill would legalize cannabis for recreational use for people 21 years of age and older and would require dispensaries to serve medical patients, automatically expunge past cannabis convictions and allow people with past cannabis convictions to hold jobs in the industry.

Opponents say marijuana legalization would increase addiction and youth use.