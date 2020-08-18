Lack of oversight hobbles New Mexico’s broadband efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislative researchers and others say efforts to expand high-speed internet in the rural state are being hobbled by a lack of oversight.

Aside from already limited funds, officials say New Mexico has missed out on federal money because it doesn’t have a central broadband authority.

Some emergency measures have been put in place to get internet devices and Wi-Fi connections to students as classes online-only classes resume.

It’s unclear how many have been connected since March, when half of public school students failed to attend online classes.

State legislators are considering bills for the next session to fund long-term internet infrastructure projects.