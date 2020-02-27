Lab in New Mexico could begin testing for new virus

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — Health officials in New Mexico say samples from people suspected of having the new virus that started in China will soon be tested by an Albuquerque laboratory.

The samples from New Mexico have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has no confirmed cases of the virus that originated from China, which also known as COVID-19.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Wednesday that state Epidemiologist Michael Landen expects the state to soon begin its own testing.

That means doctors will be able to send samples to the proposed lab in Albuquerque instead of a federal lab. It is unclear when the lab would open.