Lab director: Innovation key for peace, national security

Sandia National Laboratories Director James Peery outlines his priorities during a news conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Peery took over the nation’s largest federal lab at the start of the year. He said accelerating innovation will be key to ensuring the United States doesn’t lose ground to its adversaries when it comes to developing new technology. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The new head of the United States’ largest federal laboratory says there are many global threats and the nation needs to stay ahead when it comes to a “race for innovation.”

James Peery recently took over Sandia National Laboratories, becoming the 16th director to oversee the lab in its 70-year history.

Peery said one of his passions has been finding ways to accelerate innovation and that focus will continue at the lab.

With campuses in New Mexico and California, Sandia works on everything from national security and nanotechnology to renewable energy.

