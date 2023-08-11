CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce along with the Clovis Economic Development invites everyone to celebrate the newest National Tie Down Champion of Clovis, Kyan Wilhite.

The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the K-Bob’s Steakhouse.

Officials listed Wilhite’s previous accomplishments:

Joe Beaver Super Star Roping Champion

National High School Finals Qualifier (Texas)

Texas State Tie Down Champion (THSRA)

National High School Tie Down Champion (NHSRA)

Cinch WCIR World Champion Tie-Down Roper

According to the release, the event will feature a meet and greet with Wilhite, food, and live music followed by a ceremony at around 7 p.m. Officials added that Mayor Mike Morris will be attending to share a proclamation marking Aug. 24 as “Kyan Wilhite Day.”