Key Democratic New Mexico senator won’t seek re-election

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Sen. John Sapien, a key moderate Democratic senator who represents a swing district outside of Albuquerque, says he will not run for re-election.
Sapien told The Associated Press on Sunday he concluded during the current legislative session that it was time to retire as a state lawmaker.
The insurance salesman and financial adviser says he’s entertaining new career opportunities.
Sapien has represented for 12 years a district that includes poor Bernalillo, affluent liberal areas of Placitas and Corrales, and part of conservative Rio Rancho.
Democrats hold a 26-16 edge over Republicans in the New Mexico Senate.