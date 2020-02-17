Key Democratic New Mexico senator won’t seek re-election

In this Jan. 21, 2020, photo, New Mexico Sen. John Sapien, D-Corrales, left, and his aide, Sisto Abeyta, right, greet visitors to the Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., before the start of the Legislative Session. Sapien, a Democrat from a swing district, announced Sunday, Feb. 16, he would not seek re-election. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Sen. John Sapien, a key moderate Democratic senator who represents a swing district outside of Albuquerque, says he will not run for re-election.

Sapien told The Associated Press on Sunday he concluded during the current legislative session that it was time to retire as a state lawmaker.

The insurance salesman and financial adviser says he’s entertaining new career opportunities.

Sapien has represented for 12 years a district that includes poor Bernalillo, affluent liberal areas of Placitas and Corrales, and part of conservative Rio Rancho.

Democrats hold a 26-16 edge over Republicans in the New Mexico Senate.