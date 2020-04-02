Juvenile detention center to close in Santa Fe County

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county youth detention center in northern New Mexico is scheduled to close after commissioners raised concerns about rising costs and a decrease in the detention population.

The Santa Fe County Commission voted Tuesday to approve the closure and house juvenile inmates at the San Juan County facility near Farmington.

The closure is expected to save the county about $1.7 million each year, which could offset expected losses in revenue in the coming months amid the pandemic.

County officials say the juvenile detention center is now expected to house adult inmates who are being isolated or quarantined for COVID-19.