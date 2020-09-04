Jury finds man guilty in triple homicide near Dixon

TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M. (AP) — A Rio Arriba jury has found a man guilty of murder in a triple homicide case in northern New Mexico after less than three hours of deliberation.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that 36-year-old John Powell was found guilty Wednesday.

He and his 35-year-old brother Roger Gage were accused of fatally shooting two men and a woman in 2018 in a small village home near Dixon.

Both men were charged with three counts of first-degree murder along with burglary, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, authorities said.

Trial dates for the case against Gage haven’t been set. A sentencing hearing for Powell is expected in about 30 days.

