Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 and the state’s effort to contain it during a virtual news conference from the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Supreme Court is weighing whether the governor has the authority to levy hefty fines against businesses as she enforces a public health order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Oral arguments were scheduled for Tuesday in the case pitting Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham against business owners who have questioned recent health orders spurred by the pandemic.

The original lawsuit contends that violations of public health orders only can be sanctioned with $100 fine and up to six months in jail, and says the administration has overstepped its authority by invoking larger fines.